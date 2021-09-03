The wait is finally over!

Drake’s long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived, released at 2 a.m. ET, and there are no doubt some sleepy Drake fans on Friday morning who stayed up to listen through the night.

The new album can be heard in its entirety right here.

Ahead of the album’s release. Drake shared some messages of congratulations heralding the album’s arrival — including one from his mom.

“It’s finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life’s greatest treat,” wrote his mother, Sandi Graham, in a poem-like note that he shared on Instagram Story. “It’s been a long hard road together, now there’s one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you’ll ever know.”

She concluded by signing, “Love you more now and forever.”

Drake/Instagram

Previously, Drake tweeted an image of what appeared to be the new album’s artwork, featuring emojis of numerous pregnant women of varying skin colour.