Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica has just dropped.

For her latest release, Gaga is putting a new spin on her 2020 Chromatica album, utilizing the talents of an assortment of underground and mainstream acts to remix each and every one of the album’s songs.

Among the artists are Charli XCX on “911”, Mura Masa on “Sour Candy”, Rina Sawayama on “Free Woman” and others.

DAWN OF CHROMATICA VINYL

AVAILABLE TONIGHT AT 9PM PT

⚔️💚💗 https://t.co/6ToieYMLIV pic.twitter.com/fJRNmgFftN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 2, 2021

The entire Dawn of Chromatica album can be heard right here.

This isn’t the only new music that Gaga has in store for her little monsters.

Coming Oct. 1, Gaga will once again team up with legendary crooner Tony Bennet for the their second collaborative album of jazz standards, Love for Sale.