Nicki Minaj is giving fans an inside look at her life as a mom. On Thursday, the Pink Friday rapper took to Instagram to share some sweet videos of her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, spending time with her 11-month-old son, they’ve nicknamed, “Papa Bear.”

“Papa, say, ‘Me and mommy laughed at that.’ Booboo, what you doing? Say ‘Hi!’,” 38-year-old Minaj says in the video. Before long, the baby, who turns 1 on Sept. 30, responds with a simple, “Hi,’ seemingly saying his first word, much to his mom and dad’s delight.

In another clip, the first-time mom tried getting “Pap” to say more words like, “I know I’m a cute boy,” but he continued scooting in his baby walker towards his mom, who appears to be holding the camera.

In May, Minaj shared an adorable video of her son trying to walk. The little one looks around in the clip, moving his feet as his dad holds him up, while the proud mom stays behind the camera, encouraging her son as he attempts a new milestone.

“You’re trying to do all of that today?” Minaj asks her baby boy. “You’re not trying to do all of that today? Am I bothering you? You had it?”

The new mom goes on to share what she imagines would be her son’s response: “Mama, I had it! Leave me alone already, please. I don’t got time for all of that, Mama.”

Minaj has been fairly private when it comes to her baby boy; she shared the first photos of him in January, three months after he was born.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

Minaj added, “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there.” The rapper also sent “big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

