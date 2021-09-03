Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen the finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6”.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” has a brand new queen to add to its incredible roster of winners.

Thursday’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” saw Ra’Jah O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love and Eureka O’Hara battle it out for the winner’s spot.

The four remaining queens recorded and performed their own verses of RuPaul and Tanya Tucker’s new track “This Is Our Country”.

They were then interviewed by RuPaul and Michelle Visage about their time on the show, before the winner was crowned… with Love being crowned victorious following a final lip-sync.

She’s a winner, baby! 👑 Our #AllStars6 winner and newest member of the Hall of Fame has a message for all of you 💫 Join us in condragulating our reigning Queen! 💞 #RuOClock pic.twitter.com/guo0USn9cP — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 3, 2021

Love, who became the first trans contestant to take the crown on a U.S. season of the show, although “Drag Race Thailand” had a trans winner on its second season, nabbed the $100,000 cash prize and a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup, Digital Spy reported.

Love’s win comes after she appeared on the second series of the show back in 2010, coming in ninth place.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for 11 f**king years!” Love gushed, according to TVLine. “I found myself through drag. It’s been my saving grace. Winning this title is just reassurance that I followed the right path.”

The reality TV star now joins Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change, Trinity The Tuck and Shea Coulee in the Hall of Fame.