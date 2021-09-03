After a hard-fought and contentious campaign, Fran Drescher was elected Thursday to become the new president of the acting union SAG-AFTRA.

According to Variety, the former star of “The Nanny” won election against rival Matthew Modine, beating the actor by a vote of 52.5 per cent to 47.5.

The two candidates ran on opposing slates, with Modine’s running mate, actress Joely Fisher, winning her race for secretary-treasurer against Anthony Rapp.

SAG-AFTRA was previously led by Gabrielle Carteris, who was aligned with Drescher on the union’s moderate Unite for Strength slate, which has controlled the union since 2009.

In a statement Thursday night upon her victory, Drescher said, “Together we will navigate through these troubled times of global health crisis and together we will rise up out of the melee to do what we do best, entertain and inform,” she said. “Only as a united front will we have strength against the real opposition in order to achieve what we all want: more benefits, stronger contracts and better protections. Let us lock elbows and together show up with strength at the negotiating table!”

Fisher, who had criticized Drescher during the campaign, said in her own victory statement, “I will hold Fran Drescher to her promise to us to protect the members and put more money in our pockets through stronger contract negotiations.”