Growing up is full of wonder.

On Friday, the first trailer debuted for writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s personal new film “Belfast”, which is screening at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.

RELATED: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ To Open 2021 Toronto International Film Festival

Photo: Focus Features

Set in Northern Ireland in the 1960s and filmed in black-and-white, the film tells the story of Buddy, played by young actor Jude Hill who is growing up amid the ongoing Troubles between factions in the country.

Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan – Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

The film follows Buddy “as he navigates a landscape of working-class struggle, sweeping cultural changes, and sectarian violence. Buddy dreams of a glamorous future that will whisk him far from the Troubles, but, in the meantime, he finds consolation in his charismatic Pa (Jamie Dornan) and Ma (Caitríona Balfe), and his spry, tale-spinning grandparents (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench).”

RELATED: TIFF Announces First Films In 2021 Lineup, Includes ‘Dune’ And New Movies From Melissa McCarthy, Edgar Wright

Photo: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Set against English band Love Affair’s version of the classic “Everlasting Love”, the trailer teases the film’s sense of family, love and childhood fun, even amid the social troubles of the era.

“Belfast” opens in theatres Nov. 12.