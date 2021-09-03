Katy Perry is loving being a mom.

The singer, who welcomed 1-year-old Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom on Aug. 26, 2020 mid-pandemic, told LuisaViaRoma’s first-ever issue of LVR Magazine of motherhood: “I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO scratching at me just a hot bit.

“Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for.”

Bloom has been shooting the second season of “Carnival Row” in Prague, but Perry insisted she still sees him as much as possible.

“We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller,” she told the publication. “She points at things and says ‘da,’ to which I say, ‘yes, that is a cat,’ or ‘that is a tree.'”

Bloom also shares 10-year old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Perry said baby Daisy is “adaptable and happy,” telling the mag: “Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won’t be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy,” adding that one advantage to parenthood is having the “opportunity to do it in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don’t know if anyone gets it right.”

“You have to be smart and exercise the word ‘no,'” the hitmaker said, later adding, “Everything I do, I give it overwhelming 100 per cent.”

Perry is set to kick off her Las Vegas residency titled “Play” on Dec. 29 at The Theatre at Resorts World.

“I am used to spinning quite a few plates,” she admitted. “I like the constant stimulation.”

Perry went on, “It’s so funny to play there because my aunt was a topless showgirl dancing at the Stardust, and my grandmother was a seamstress for the show. Resorts World sits on the same ground, so Vegas is very much in my blood.”

She said of who the show is catered to, “The family. Eight to 80-years-old. I do everything with a wink. Even if it’s a sexual connotation, it’s subtle. It’s not about the peacock.”