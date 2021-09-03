Amanda Kloots is remembering her late husband on their anniversary.

On Friday, the host of Global’s “The Talk” shared a video on Instagram of her wedding to late Broadway actor Nick Cordero.

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Remembers Nick Cordero On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

“Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never ever forget it,” she wrote in the post. “I’ll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You’ll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here’s to us ❤️.”

Cordero passed away in July 2020 after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for over three months.

On Thursday, Kloots also paid tribute to her late husband, attending the reopening of the musical Waitress on Broadway. Cordero had appeared in the original cast of the play in 2016.

Kloots was there with Cordero’s close friend Zach Braff, sharing a photo of the two together in an Instagram Story.

Amanda Kloots and Zach Braff – Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

RELATED: Amanda Kloots Admits She Hates The Word ‘Widow’, Asks To Be Called ‘Renovare’ Instead

“To see a Broadway show again tonight was unbelievable. I’ve actually never seen a show like this one tonight,” Kloots wrote in another post on Instagram. “I’m literally at a loss for words.”

The new season of “The Talk” premieres Sept. 13, with new episodes every weekday at 2 p.m. on Global.