Canadian singer-songwriter and mental health advocate Serena Ryder has a Friday treat for fans.

The musician has teamed up with fellow Canadian Shawn Hook to drop a brand new version of “Used to You”, as well as releasing the official music video.

The clip features celebrated Canadian artists, athletes and influencers, including Olympic star Tessa Virtue, renowned actress Natasha Negovanlis, entertainment host Jessi Cruickshank, wellness blogger Sarah Nicole Landry (The Birds Papaya) and more.

Ryder says of the track, “I often think about how ‘you’ve changed’ is usually meant as an insult. I feel it’s the greatest compliment… to be ever changing and transforming.

“‘Used to You’ is about how nourishing this state can be in a relationship. We often want things to stay just the way they are, but there is a beauty in change and in celebrating all the different, messy, complicated sides of ourselves — the transformative moments!

“Shawn is such an incredible artist and I’m thrilled to have worked on this song with him, and to have so many amazing friends featured in this video and sharing a side of themselves that the public may not always see. We are dancing apart but together, and I feel this video encapsulates the relief, strength and joy that true surrender and change can bring.”

“Used to You (featuring Shawn Hook)” is the latest reimagining from the six-time Juno Award winner’s album The Art of Falling Apart.

The LP chronicles Ryder’s years of struggle with mental health, and her journey from mental illness to wellness.

The release has seen Ryder join forces with a series of artists to create new versions of tracks from the album including Steve Earle on “Better Now”, Melissa Etheridge on “Waterfall”, Adria Kain on “Candy” and Junia-T on “Kid Gloves”.