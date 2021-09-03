Click to share this via email

It was a bittersweet anniversary for Mark Wahlberg.

On Thursday, the actor shared a post on Instagram celebrating his daughter Ella’s 18th birthday, along with paying tribute to his late sister Debbie with throwback photos.

“Happy B day my Ella❤️🎁18 years old 😚wow how time flies. So proud of you !! Always A bitter Sweet day,” he wrote. “Missing my big sister Debbie💔Ella’s Guardian angel🙏❤️🙏😇”

Debbie sadly passed away due to a heart attack and septic shock during treatment for kidney stones at the age of 43 on Sept. 2, 2003, the very same day Wahlberg’s daughter was born.

Last month, Wahlberg shared another throwback photo with Ella in anticipation of her birthday, writing, “Time flies! Enjoy every minute.”