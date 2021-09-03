Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are calling it quits after just over three years of marriage.

The pair announced the news Friday in a joint statement exclusively to People.

They said in the statement, also obtained by ET: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Their statement continued, “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The “Flight Attendant” star started dating Cook back in 2016, before they got engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

They tied the knot on June 30, 2018, before moving in with one another almost two years later in March 2020.

The split comes after the duo shared cute anniversary posts earlier in the summer: