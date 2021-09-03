Cole Sprouse is calling out some of his fans for en-masse complaints that led to a sweet Instagram post celebrating the birthday of his girlfriend, Ari Fournier, being removed from the social media platform.

In a since-deleted post he issued on his Instagram Story (but preserved by Life & Style), the “Riverdale” star shared a screenshot of a notice he received informing him that the post had been taken down.

The Instagram warning states that the post was removed because it “goes against our community standards,” due to numerous reports of “violence and incitement.”

RELATED: Cole Sprouse Posts Eclectic Collection Of Photos Of Girlfriend Ari Fournier To Celebrate Her Birthday

Accompanying the screenshot, he offered a comment on the fans whose complaints led to the photos being removed.

“These kids are insane,” he wrote.

Cole Sprouse/Instagram

It appears that Instagram eventually realized it had been duped into believing the photo was offensive, and has since reinstated the photos.