Walk Off the Earth are going on a food discovery journey for kids.

On Friday, the Canadian band announced their brand new children’s album Romeo Eats Vol. 1, alongside a companion web series and the single “The Dragon Fruit Song”.

The web series is a food discovery show hosted by lead singer Gianni Laminate and his 3-year-old son Romeo.

Each episode will feature an original song off the new album about the food being discovered.

“We’re so excited to share Romeo’s genuine love for food with the world!” the band said. “We hope it inspires fans of all ages to expand their palette and knowledge of everything nutritious, delicious and suspicious! We had such a blast creating the music for the show. It allowed us to step outside the box and create within a new realm of music! We really think people are going to love the songs, the show, and of course, Romeo!”

The kids album comes after Walk Off the Earth debuted their sixth studio album Meet You There earlier this year.