Angelina Jolie is spreading her love of books to her kids.

On Friday, the actress shared a couple of rare photos of her Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, on Instagram.

“End of #summerreading,” she wrote. “These are some of the favorites in our house.”

In the photos, Zahara is seen reading Toni Morrison’s classic novel The Bluest Eye, while Shiloh reads Akala’s The Dark Lady, which was published earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Jolie spoke to British Vogue about how she tries to raise her kids to be socially conscious.

“I know this may sound strange, but don’t make it a duty for them to do good or have to give back,” she said. “If we can help children feel that it’s not about duty or service or charity, but the joy of an interconnected life with people you respect, then it feels very different.”