Richard E. Grant is mourning the death of his wife Joan Washington.

In an emotional post shared on social media, the actor, 64, shared the devastating news, calling Washington the “love of my life.” She was 71.

“🎵ONLY YOU!🎵 Joan – Love of my life and giver of Life to our daughter Olivia,” Grant tweeted. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift.”

He added, “Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine,” alongside a series of broken-heart emojis.

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

In 2011, Grant gushed about meeting his wife, who was working as a voice and dialect coach, telling The Independent, “She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge, sort of monkey eyes. She seemed fairly frenetic.”

He added, “I thought that she was really cute and all that.”

Grant and Washington tied the knot in 1986, three years after meeting in 1983. The couple share daughter Olivia, 32. Washington was also mom to son Tom from a previous relationship.