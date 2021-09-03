The influence of Chadwick Boseman lives on.

On Thursday, Howard University unveiled the first look at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts via their Instagram page.

“Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman,” they wrote.

The “Black Panther” star graduated from the university in 2000.

After his shocking death in Aug. 2020 from colon cancer, Howard University announced they would be renaming their college of fine arts in his memory.

When the school first shared the news, Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward, said in a statement, “I am extremely pleased that Howard University has chosen to honor my husband in this way and elated that Ms. Rashad has accepted the role as Dean.”

Adding, “Chad was a very proud Bison — both Howard and Ms. Rashad played integral roles in his journey as an artist. The re-establishment of the College of Fine Arts brings this part of his story full-circle and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire young storytellers for years to come.”

The unveiling of the new school comes less than a week after the one year anniversary of Boseman’s death which saw Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo and more honour their friend and co-star.