Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell are teaming up for a new “Rick And Morty” promo.

In a short, 14-second clip shared to the Adult Swim Twitter page, Lloyd stars as the titular Rick Sanchez while young Martell takes on Morty spoofing “Back To The Future”.

As Lloyd emerges from a portal and into his garage, he turns to Morty to say, “Morty, we’re home.”

Martell adds, “Aw, jeez.”

While there is no explanation of why Adult Swim shared the clip, the network simply captioned the shot, “C-132.”

The caption is a nod to “Rick And Morty” as their main storyline takes place in universe C-137.

The season five finale airs Sunday.