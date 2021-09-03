Nicole Scherzinger is being sued by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin.

The news comes after the Dolls’ frontwoman agreed to a band reunion before COVID-19 swept the world.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, which was filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Scherzinger is threatening to walk away from the tour unless she’s given a majority share in funds and complete creative control in relaunching the group.

Antin, who founded the Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s, says following the pandemic, Scherzinger “now refuses to participate in the tour.”

She also claims that she and Scherzinger came to their original deal in 2019. The original agreement had Scherzinger getting 49 per cent, under a short-form agreement she’s characterizing as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Elsewhere in the documents, Antin said Scherzinger “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU.”

According to the complaint, Scherzinger now wants to be a 75 per cent owner with final decision-making authority, and she’s refusing to participate in the reunion tour unless she gets what she wants.