Keith Urban is still proving one talent show judge wrong.

In a hilarious throwback video shared to Instagram on Friday, the country crooner, 53, shared a clip from a televised talent show he competed on at the age of 16.

And while Urban is now one of the most successful solo acts in the world, the New Zealand-born superstar was told he had no solo artist potential.

“At 16, I’d have thought, for instance, you’d be pretty keen on forming a group,” the judge says in the video. “You’re a little, um, I think as a solo performer, not quite enough strength!”

Speaking over the clip, Urban said, “Sometimes, you just gotta prove ’em wrong!”

Last year, Urban released his 12th studio album. He also has four Grammys under his belt.

We’d say he’s definitely proved that judge wrong.