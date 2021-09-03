Debbie Gibson is celebrating her “best life” as she turns 51.

The pop princess marked her birthday from the poolside of The Venetian in Las Vegas, where she currently has a limited residency with Joey McIntyre.

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre started their limited Las Vegas engagement on Aug. 27 at The Venetian where they performed a remake of “Lost In Your Eyes, The Duet”. The pop princess and New Kids On The Block star still have available tickets for Sept. 16-19. Photo: Paul Citone / KabikPhotoGroup.com — Photo: Paul Citone / KabikPhotoGroup.com

“On this, the night of my Birthday, and a life moment that is like a rebirth, this felt like the perfect expression of my journey to this magical moment,” Gibson captioned the photo of her showering off.

RELATED: Debbie Gibson Is Back With Brand New Single ‘One Step Closer’

Seemingly addressing her battle with Lyme disease since noticing undiagnosed symptoms in 2013, Gibson continued.

“When I was at my lowest points in the last decade, literally laying face down on the cold bathroom floor in physical and emotional pain, inside I was still looking up and trusting that someway, somehow I was going to find myself as you see me in this picture,” she said.

“Looking up to the skies with stars showering down on me and bathed in a light that would help me project to all of you strength and joy and music and empowerment and the knowledge that the visions you hold for yourself and the voices in your own head are far more powerful than anything external threatening to take you down. Once you announce to the universe that you are open to receive, it may take a moment, a year, or a decade, but you will eventually reclaim your freedom that’s there inside you… right inside you. So, put it out there. Start today. You are worthy of living your best life. Happy rebirth day … hands to the sky and let the stars shower their light upon you.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Stunning Version Of ‘Lost In Your Eyes’ By Debbie Gibson

On top of her residency, Gibson released her 10th studio album, The Body Remembers, in August. It was her first set of new music in 20 years.