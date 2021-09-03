“Dawson’s Creek”‘s original theme song is back.

Paula Cole’s iconic track “I Don’t Want To Wait” was restored on all episodes of the beloved teen drama after years of wondering why it was replaced by Jann Arden’s “Run Like Mad”.

Announced by Netflix in a Friday morning tweet, the streaming giant confirmed the happy news, “Dawson’s Creek fans, I’m thrilled to announce that — at long last — you will hear Paula Cole’s iconic song ‘I Don’t Want to Wait’ when you watch the opening credits!”

According to Cole, she re-recorded the single after years of not seeing any royalties.

“It’s true,” Cole wrote to Twitter. “I re-recorded ‘I Don’t Want To Wait’, and they are using the master. All artists should be compensated for their intellectual work.”

She added, “Thank you to Sony and Netflix, and most of all the fans who made this happen. That’s the power of patience & persistence. Grateful.”

“Dawson’s Creek” ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2003 and helped make stars out of James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson.