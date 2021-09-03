After going viral on Twitter, the full version of James Corden and Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella” crosswalk musical has been released.

Keeping in the tradition of past crosswalk musical segments on “The Late Late Show”, Corden and his guest dress in full costumes, accompanied by a flash mob, to take over a street.

Other stars of “Cinderella” including Idina Menzel and Billy Porter also joined in.

When the group shut down traffic last month, Twitter was less than kind about Corden’s thrusting during a performance of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud”.

Just like the commentary online, the drivers seemed just as annoyed and confused about what was going on.

“Oh my God it was crazy,” Cabello told E! News of filming the moment. “I’ve never done anything like that before. And I loved the videos that I saw of the fans, just like from inside their cars. It was fun to relive the songs, too.”

“Cinderella” is now on Prime Video Canada.