Johnny Knoxville is sharing his thoughts on “Jackass Forever” being delayed once again.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a number of Paramount’s films, including “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Mission: Impossible 7” and the fourth “Jackass” film would be pushed back until 2022.

But it would be out of character if star Knoxville let the moment go unnoticed.

“Jackass” producer and camera operator Dimitry Elyashkevich documented Knoxville climb up on a billboard for the movie and spray pain the new release date of Feb. 4, 2022. He also crossed out “soon” of “launching soon.”

“Because of covid we are pushing the release date of #JackassForever to February 4th, 2022. We will see you there.😘P.S. Yes, I’m a brunette again,” Knoxville captioned the video on Instagram.

Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy will all return for what is said to be the last film in the franchise. Sean “Poopies” McInerney and Jasper Dolphin will make up the new cast.