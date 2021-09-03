Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

amie Gray Hyder as Officer Katriona "Kat" Azar Tamin, Demore Barnes as Deputy Chief Christian Garland

Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes are saying goodbye to “Law & Order: SVU”.

Hyder, who plays Officer Kat Tamin, and Barnes, who portrays Deputy Cheif Christian Garland, will not be part of season 23.

According to Deadline, the two hour premiere later this month will reveal their fate.

RELATED: Mickey Rourke Just Discovered ‘Law & Order: SVU’ And Is Loving It: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such Terrific Acting’

Both stars first joined the NBC series in season 21, being promoted to regular cast members in season 22.

The premiere, titled “And the Empire Strikes Back”, guest stars Ben Rappaport, Terry Serpico and Octavio Pisano and will see how “Benson’s loyalty to Garland is tested.”

RELATED: Christopher Meloni Says ‘There’s A World Of Possibility’ When It Comes To A Benson And Stabler ‘Law & Order’ Romance

“Law & Order: SVU” is currently television’s longest running primetime live action series with a recent three year renewal guaranteeing the show will run until Season 24.

Elsewhere in the “Law & Order” universe, fans are eager for Christopher Meloni’s full return to “Law & Order: Organized Crime”.

The season 23 premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” airs Sept. 23 on NBC.