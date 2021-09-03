Click to share this via email

Miles Teller’s rep is shutting down reports he had COVID-19 and is unvaccinated.

The rumours started when Paramount+ limited series “The Offer” had to shut down filming in July after someone on set tested positive.

Teller has replaced original star Armie Hammer on the show after he faced accusations of sexual assault.

A source told the Daily Mail that Teller was “not vaccinated” and “brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.”

Teller’s rep shut down the report, telling the tabloid, “Your facts are incorrect.”

ET Canada has reached out to Teller’s rep for further details.

“The Offer” paused production after a positive test affected “the cast and those interacting with them.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on ‘The Offer’ due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely,” a rep for the Paramount told Deadline at the time.

Production has since re-started and Teller returned to set.

“The Offer” will depict the production of the 1972 film “The Godfather” and also stars Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Juno Temple.