“In no particular order,” Justin Timberlake is giving fans a glimpse into his private life.

The “Sexy Back” singer posted a photo dump on Instagram starting with a video of a moose, followed by a screenshot proving he was listening to Drake’s “TSU” off of the newly released Certified Lover Boy.

Timberlake has a writing credit on “TSU” which samples *NSYNC’s “Sailing”.

Other pictures included some flashy jewellery juxtaposed with a baby bottle, a sign about not swimming if you have diarrhea, a Marilyn Monroe rose and a delicious looking dessert.

But it was a selfie of Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel seemingly enjoying a date night that gave viewers a rare look at the typically private couple.

Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012 and share sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1.