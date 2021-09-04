Click to share this via email

Angelina Jolie helped to make Salma Hayek’s 55th birthday celebration a memorable one.

On Friday, Hayek shared a video of herself surrounded by friends and family during her birthday party.

“My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie,” Hayek wrote in the caption for the video, in which she’s flanked by Jolie on one side and her brother, Sami, on the other.

Meanwhile, the party guests shout “Mordida! Mordida!” — a birthday tradition in Hayek’s Mexico in which the celebrant’s face is shoved into the cake for the first bite.

As Hayek leaned over the cake, her “Eternals: co-star kept her hand positioned behind Hayek’s head.

Growing impatient waiting for Jolie to shove her face into the cake, Hayek tells Jolie, “Do it!”

Finally, Jolie gives the back of Hayek’s head a solid shove, face-first into the cake, before they all collapse into laughter.

In a previous Instagram post, Hayek shared a photo of herself in a blue bathing suit, wishing herself a happy birthday.