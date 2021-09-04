It’s been more than two decades since Minnie Driver and Matt Damon’s messy breakup, but Driver is opening up about a random encounter she recently had with her “Good Will Hunting” co-star.

Driver, appearing on the “Keep It!” podcast, revealed that she bumped into Damon and his family last year, the first time they’ve seen each other since their split in 1998.

“I did see Matt Damon on the beach and I had not had a conversation with him, seriously, since we made the film,” Driver said of the Oscar-winning drama on which they met.

“That was last summer and it was actually very nice to see him, and his kids, and his wife and it all felt quite middle-aged actually, which was reassuring,” she added.

“I feel like so much of the folly of youth went on with our initial relationship, like it was amazing and tabloidy,” she continued. “So that was nice to just have sort of a middle-aged conversation about the weather and stuff.”

The couple began dating while making the movie, but split under circumstances that were both awkward and public when Damon, appearing on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show, declared he was single — which was news to Driver.

“It’s unfortunate that Matt went on ‘Oprah’,” Driver subsequently told the Los Angeles Times. “It seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate. Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me on David Letterman a month previously.”