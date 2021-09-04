Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Six months after her death, Mary Wilson’s music is burning up dance floors.

On Friday, Unviversal Music Group released a brand-new remix of “Red Hot”, the 1979 disco single from the late Supremes singer.

RELATED: Mary Wilson, Founding Member Of The Supremes, Dead At 76

The new iteration of the song is part of the new “Red Hot (Eric Kupper Remix)” EP, in which several of Wilson’s songs have been remixed by DJ/producer Eric Kupper.

🚨 OUT NOW! 💥 Eric Kupper's smokin' hot remix of Mary Wilson's "Red Hot" is heating up dance floors! Listen now, streaming everywhere!! 🔥💃🏿 https://t.co/u1lxZPWb2s pic.twitter.com/OtJBs2UIcH — Mary Wilson (@MWilsonSupreme) September 3, 2021

The remixed “Red Hot” clocks in at nearly nine minutes, and is accompanied by a remix dub and a remix edit.

When “Red Hot” was initially released, the first single from Wilson’s Mary Wilson album spent three weeks on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, peaking at #95.

As the UMG press release explains, the song’s lack of success was due to unfortunate timing, with the disco song releasing at the height of the “Disco Sucks” movement, and just days after the infamous Disco Demolition Night at Chicago’s Comiskey Park.

The recently released expanded edition of Mary Wilson can be heard here, while the Eric Kupper remix of “Red Hot” can be found here.