Mark Consuelos are empty nesters now that their youngest child has gone off to college.

Given that they’re parents of teenagers, it’s been awhile since the couple’s kids were toddlers, but they got the chance to experience hanging out with a little one courtesy of pal Andy Cohen.

On Saturday, the “Watch What Happens Live” host shared some photos of the couple on a play date with his 2-year-old son Ben.

In one of the pics, Consuelos throwing Ben in the air, while another features Ripa holding him up so he can smell some flowers.

“He calls Kelly & Mark ‘Mee Maw’ and ‘Pee Paw’…. I call them GILFS!” wrote Cohen in the caption.

Consuelos and Ripa both commented to Cohen’s post, with the former sharing some heart emojis while the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host wrote, “I can’t believe i just looked at Instagram! MeMaw and PeePaw ♥️ Ben!”