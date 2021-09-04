Mark Ronson and Grace Gunner have tied the knot.

After rumours the two got married in early August, Ronson confirmed he and Gummer–Meryl Streep’s daughter– were in fact married when he shared a stunning black and white photo from their big day to mark his own birthday.

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours,” Ronson wrote.

Adding, “and yes, we got married.”

It was only in June that Ronson announced on his “The Fader Uncovered” podcast that he and the “Dr. Death” actress got engaged “last weekend.”

This is the second marriage for both. Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018 and engaged to Rashida Jones in 2003. While Gummer and Tay Stratharian were married briefly in 2019.