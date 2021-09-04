Stanley Tucci has sadly revealed that three years ago he was diagnosed with cancer.

“The Hunger Games” star opened up about the tumour at the base of his tongue and treatments in an interview with Vera magazine.

The tumour “was too big to operate” on and being aware of the process when his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci, died of cancer he was wary of undergoing “high-dose radiation and chemo.”

“I’d vowed I’d never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible,” Tucci said.

Father of Matteo, 6, and Emilia, 3, with Felicity Blunt and Camilla, 19, as well as twins Nicolo and Isabel, 21, with Kate, he said “they were great, but it was hard for them.”

“I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation,” Tucci continued.

Thankfully, the treatment has been successful and it is unlikely to come back but the process aged him.

“[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done,” he said.

ET Canada has reached out to Tucci’s rep for comment.