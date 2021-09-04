Click to share this via email

Could Kanye West become the next Martha Stewart?

That appears to be the Donda rapper’s game plan, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

According to TMZ, West’s company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., recently filed a trademark application to brand his name on a variety of home products, indicating he’s planning to launch his own branded line of housewares.

Among the items he’s planning to brand with his name are “shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats and blankets. Lots of blankets.”

In fact, the trademark application lists blankets for beds, throw blankets, golf blankets and more, utilizing such fabrics as cashmere, fleece and silk.

West has previously trademarked his Yeezy brand of shoes and clothing, his film production company Half Beast and a beauty brand named after his late mother Donda.