Willard Scott, known for his comedic take on being a weatherman, has died at 87.

Scott spent 65 years as part of the NBC team, with 35 of those years on “Today”.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” current “Today” weatherman Al Roker shared on Instagram.

Adding, “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

His memorable stunts on the show included him dressing as Boy George, Cupid on Valentine’s Day and Brazilian singer Carmen Miranda to bring in a $1000 donation to the USO.

NBC Today weatherman Willard Scott, dressed as Carmen Miranda. Photo: Getty

While Scott technically retired from the show in 2015, he would frequently show up to send “Happy Birthday” wishes to those turning 100 or more. A tradition he started in 1983.

Scott loved his job, taking to the road to do forecasts.

Telling the New York Times in 1987, “I just love people. A lot of speakers on the talk circuit leave right afterward. I do a lot of shmoozing. I’m like a dog. You just open the door and I go, ‘rrrr, rrrr,’ and then I lick everybody’s face.”

On top of his weather presenting duties, Scott also hosted children’s TV shows in the ’60s playing a range of characters including Bozo the Clown.

He was awarded a Private Sector Award for Public Service in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan.

Scott is survived by his wife Paris Keena, who he wed in 2014 and two children from his marriage to Mary Dwyer Scott whom he was married to from 1959 until her death in 2002.