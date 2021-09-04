Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their PDA to Paris.

The couple continued their European getaway by heading to the City of Love after spending some time in Italy. In new photos posted on his Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian, 42, cozy up and make out in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The snaps show the two in black outfits, with Barker, 45, wrapping his arms around the Poosh founder in the first photo. In the second, he’s seen carrying Kardashian, while another shows them holding hands and riding a carousel together.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” the musician captioned the pics on Friday. Kardashian reposted Barker’s post on her Instagram Story.

Kardashian, on her end, shared sizzling snaps of her red-hot look.

There’s no doubt the couple is smitten with one another, with both of them sharing PDA pics on their social media. Last week, the two headed to Italy to attend the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show and later enjoyed exploring Venice together.

This week, however, Scott Disick made headlines after Kardashian’s ex boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, claimed that Disick sent him a direct message criticizing Kardashian’s trip with Barker.

In the alleged DM from Disick there’s a photo of Kardashian kissing and straddling Barker. The message reads, “Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy.”

Younes called the father of three out, posting the alleged DM to his Instagram account.

A source told ET that Disick was “salty” about his ex’s new relationship with the drummer.

“Scott has always been a little salty and upset about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship from the beginning,” the source said. “He doesn’t love thinking or talking about it. He tries to focus on his own life as much as possible, but sometimes it feels like it’s in his face and hard to avoid. Seeing Kourtney and Travis get more and more serious and her move on in this intense way has been a bit of a sore subject.”

As for Kardashian — who shares 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope, and 6-year-old Reign with Disick — a separate source told ET that she and Barker “don’t care about Scott’s opinion, but Kourtney is upset it’s now public.”

The mother of three is concerned how stories about them in the media will affect their children, with the source adding, “Scott and Kourtney have always had a public united front and have done a great job co-parenting. Kourtney doesn’t want her kids seeing anything online that makes it look like their parents don’t get along.”

See more in the video below.



