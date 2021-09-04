Bette Midler is just one of many people who are speaking out against Senate Bill 8.

Earlier this week, the restrictive anti-abortion law went into effect in Texas so Midler suggested a creative, but likely effective, way of protesting.

“I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress,” Midler tweeted.

Nancy Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra, replied saying, “My dad actually suggested that decades ago.”

Midler continued to speak out on the bill in further tweets.

“This isn’t about guns, speech, money or war. It’s about women, their lives, their bodies and their autonomy. That’s what allowed the court to do shoddy work, with careless disregard, because who’s going to stop it? They only did the thing in the dead of night, without care or effort, because they believe women are so used to being gaslit that of course, they’ll just tolerate it,” she said.

“They did the thing in the dead of night without care or effort because they genuinely believe that they’re only women, and they deserve what they get.”

Senate Bill 8 overrides the rights of Roe v. Wade and prohibits abortions after six weeks. Most people don’t know they are pregnant at that point. It also does not allow exceptions for abortions of pregnancies that came from rape or incest.

After it was passed, President Joe Biden said it “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century.”

Biden added it will “significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of colour and individuals with low incomes.