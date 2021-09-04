Beyoncé is turning 40 and with the help of some major star power.

To mark the day, Harper’s Bazaar gathered some of the A-list celebs to share special messages.

“The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now,” Taylor Swift said. “The fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace.”

She added, “To say I admire you — there’s just not a word for it.”

“I love you, we love you, the world loves you,” Billie Eilish added. “We are nothing without you.”

While Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran and Wyclef Jean all sang for Queen Bey, Laverne Cox had a heartfelt message.

“You’ve given me and so many others permission to be free, to embrace all that we are. You’ve given us a blueprint for excellence that when we think you can’t surpass yourself, you do,” Cox, who was wearing an outfit from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park collection, said.

“No pressure,” she quipped.

Others to make appearances in the tribute including First Lady Jill Biden, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.