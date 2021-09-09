The 2021 MTV VMAs are down a performer.

Lorde will no longer hit the stage at the Sept. 12 show it was announced on Saturday.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” the official account for the awards tweeted.

In a follow-up to her fans, via her mailing list, Lorde elaborated on why the performance fell through.

“I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you’re so sweet, I’m totally fine!” Lorde wrote, via NME. “It’s just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place.

“And the masking and distancing just meant it wasn’t gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys,” she continued. “I hope you understand. There will be many more TV performances, don’t you worry.”

The New Zealand-born singer first performed during the show in 2017, but couldn’t sing as she had the flu so just danced to “Homemade Dynamite”.

Fans were eager to see Lorde sing this time, with her newest album Solar Power having recently been released.

Lorde hasn’t commented on the “change”, in fact, her Twitter page is a blank slate after freeing herself from social media.

