The 2021 MTV VMAs are down a performer.

Lorde will no longer hit the stage at the Sept. 12 show it was announced on Saturday.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!” the official account for the awards tweeted.

The New Zealand born singer first performed during the show in 2017, but couldn’t sing as she had the flu so just danced to “Homemade Dynamite”.

Fans were eager to see Lorde sing this time, with her newest album Solar Power having recently been released.

Lorde hasn’t commented on the “change”, in fact, her Twitter page is a blank slate after freeing herself from social media.

To see who is still performing, check out the artists below: