Carrie Coon is not a fan of all of her work.

In an interview with The Independent, Coon looked back at playing Margo “Go” Dunne in David Fincher’s 2013 movie “Gone Girl”. Margo was the twin sister of Ben Affleck’s Ben Dunne.

She also named other movies where she doesn’t like to watch herself.

“I’m one of the actors who feels like I should watch myself ‘cause that’s how my habits are revealed to me,” she said. “But when I watch ‘Gone Girl’, all I can see is myself making faces. I think I can note my improvement as ‘The Leftovers’ goes on — I think I get better — but I find my performance in ‘Gone Girl’ horrific to watch.”

While she felt her performance was “horrific”, Coon said she learned a lot working with Fincher and Affleck.

“There was actually a lot of language about being on a set and working on camera that I didn’t know. I had David and Ben teaching me about why they were doing what they were doing, when I had to be still, and how much food to eat on camera when you’re gonna do 80 takes,” she said.

Thankfully, Coon does have projects she is pleased with including “The Post” and “Avengers: Infinity War”.

“It’s funny ‘cause it feels at once very quick but, at the same time, slow and steady,” she said of her career. “I feel so fortunate. I have an IMDb page that I’m really proud of; I don’t have a lot of duds in there.”