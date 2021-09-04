Tom Brady is revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Tampa Bay quarterback opened up about testing positive months after he contracted the virus.

Brady told The Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive just after the Tampa Bay Buccanneers won the Super Bowl and celebrated with a boat parade.

“You guys beat COVID last year. It’s still around. You’ve had it?” the journalist Rick Stroud asked.

“Yeah,” Brady responded.

“And I think it’s going to be challenging this year,” he continued. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.”

All of the Buccanneers recently revealed they are 100 per cent vaccinated.

Brady added, “It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year. It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

The MVP did not expand on if wife Gisele Bündchen, and children Benjamin, 11, Vivian, 8, or John, 14, (who he shares with Bridget Moynahan) were sick.