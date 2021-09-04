Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Christmas has come early.

Fall hasn’t even begun but Lifetime teased a sneak peek at their newest holiday movies, including Reba McEntire’s “Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune”.

RELATED: Sydney Morton Watched ‘Suits’ Bloopers To Prepare To Play Meghan Markle For Lifetime Movie

“Here’s an early Christmas present for you,” the country star tweeted, alongside the highlight reel.

The holiday clip came during the premiere of “Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace”.

Other stars and films previewed included “High School Musical” alums Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman in “A Christmas Dance Reunion”, “Dancing Through The Snow” with AnnaLynne McCord, Mario Lopez and his daughter Gia in “Holiday In Santa Fe”, Kelly Rowland in “Merry Liddle Christmas Baby” and Melissa Joan Hart for “Mistletoe In Montana”.

RELATED: Lifetime Announces Star-Studded Prequel Miniseries ‘Flowers In The Attic: The Origin’

Smokey Robinson and Tia Mowry will star in “Miracle In Motor City, Jana Kramer in “The Holiday Fix Up, Marie Osmond in “A Fiancé for Christmas” and the Brady Bunch.

Yep! Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen from “The Brady Bunch” will star in “Blending Christmas” alongside Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell and Beth Broderick.

The leaves have yet to change colours, but it won’t be long until Lifetime’s “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movies hit your screens.