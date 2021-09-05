Victoria Beckham is showing off a side of husband David Beckham that isn’t usually seen: his backside.
On Sunday, the former Spice Girls singer took to Instagram to post a photo of her hubby relaxing in a pool.
As the former soccer legend floats in the water, his bathing suit has been pulled down just enough to show off his bare buttocks.
“Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!😎 📸me!!!,” she wrote in the caption.
Judging by Beckham’s Instagram, the family has been enjoying plenty of time poolside over the summer.
Last week, she shared a photo of herself and daughter Harper in the pool for some “Sunday swims (and selfies).”