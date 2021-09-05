Singer Sarah Harding, a member of all-female British pop group Girls Aloud, died on Sunday at age 39.

Harding’s mother shared the sad news that her daughter lost her battle with breast cancer, after first being diagnosed in August 2020.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning,” she wrote.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved,” she continued. “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease — she was a bright, shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

In an excerpt from her memoir Hear Me Out published earlier this year in The Times, Harding wrote of her latest prognosis. “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.”

Knowing she was nearing the end, she wrote, led her to focus on “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be.”

Girls Aloud formed in 2002 via British reality show “Popstars: The Rivals”, with Harding making it through to the finals and then voted into the group that ultimately became Girls Aloud, alongside Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Cole (then Tweedy).

The group went on to score four U.K. No. 1 hits and 21 Top 10 songs over the course of the next decade, including such singles as “Sound of the Underground”, “The Promise”, “Love Machine”, “Jump” and “Call The Shots”.

Girls Aloud went on hiatus in 2009 before reuniting in 2012 and then splitting up for good in 2013.

L-R: Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud perform on their ‘Ten – The Hits Tour’ at The O2 Arena on March 1, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

During the Girls Aloud hiatus, Harding segued into acting, including roles in the films “Run for Your Wife”, and “St. Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold”. In 2015, she played a recurring role in beloved British soap “Coronation Street”.

Harding also appeared in British reality show “The Jump” in 2016, and in 2017 won “Celebrity Big Brother”. News of Harding’s death was met with tributes on social media.

