Lil Uzi Vert made headlines a few months back when he had a massive $24-million pink diamond pierced into the centre of his forehead.

In recent appearances, however, the rapper has swapped out the diamond for a barbell instead, and in a brief interview with TMZ he explains why.

“I had a show at Rolling Loud, and I jumped in the crowd,” he told TMZ, revealing that his overenthusiastic fans “ripped it out” of his head when he took a stage-dive into the audience during the Miami show.

Despite the ensuing injury to his forehead, he managed to hang onto his gem.

“I still have the diamond, so I feel good,” he added.

Previously, he took to Twitter to reveal that he’d been paying off the giant stone for years, admitting he was hooked because that “was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond.”