Taryn Manning’s latest role is a controversial one, playing the title role in “Karen”, about a racist white woman who makes it her mission in life to terrorize the Black family that moved in next door.

In a new cover story for Mr. Warburton, the “Orange Is the New Black” star discusses the backlash she’s received for her portrayal.

“I was, kind of, taking it on head first and, like, responding to people, you know, ‘I’m so sorry you feel that way,’” Manning said in the interview, conducted by Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo.

“I was attacked a lot by white women who felt that I had betrayed my own race,” she said.

As she explained, playing the role proved to be eye-opening. “I never really understood white privilege; I really didn’t. I grew up in Section 8 housing, I grew up in a mobile home park. I was not around white privilege,” she explained. “Playing Karen, I learned this, and I’m horrified by it.”

Despite the criticism she’s received, Manning said she was hopeful that “Karen” will open the eyes of others as well.

“I know when a subject is so active, it’s like an active nerve right now, a lot of people aren’t taking it well,” she said. “But the point was to illuminate something that needs to be brought to the forefront so we can start to change humanity.”

The entire interview can be read in its entirety in the last edition of Mr. Warburton.