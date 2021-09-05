André 3000 found himself in the midst of the ongoing feud between rival rappers Drake and Kanye West, and he’s speaking his mind.

The former Outkast singer wound up collaborating with West on a track for his new studio album Donda, which didn’t make it onto the album but was leaked by Drake during his Saturday morning guest DJ mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42. The track, “Life of the Party”, features West dissing Drake in his rap.

In a statement he released to Variety, André explained how he came to be part of the song.

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release,” he said.

“The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth,” he added.

“I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too,” he added. “I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”