Harry Styles performs onstage during the tour opener for Love On Tour at MGM Grand Garden

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking their romance on the road.

While the couple typically has stayed away from public events, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star and director headed to Las Vegas to support the former One Direction member as he kicked off his Love On Tour.

Multiple fans captured footage of Wilde arriving backstage at the concert held at MGM Grand. Wilde was stylish in a baby blue wide-leg pantsuit.

cannot believe I’ve breathed the same air as olivia wilde tbh pic.twitter.com/O9WHVflgwU — genna TODAY (@goldrushkiwi) September 5, 2021

Olivia Wilde pointing to the stage to warn us that Harry was making a magic trick entrance to get on stage when we were all facing the wrong way 😂 #LoveOnTour #HarryStyles #OliviaWilde pic.twitter.com/NBVV21xgQv — a passionate skye 🤍🖤 (@skylerrkidd) September 5, 2021

Olivia Wilde at Harry Styles' show in Las Vegas – September 04. pic.twitter.com/3ffaVwUBb9 — Olivia Wilde Pics (@picsowilde) September 5, 2021

A concertgoer told E! News that Wilde looked like she was having a great time.

“She was so happy and dancing all night!” they said. “It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song…and having a good time with the people she was with.”

Wilde and Styles met while filming the upcoming “Don’t Worry Darling” and have been going strong since first being linked in January as they held hands at a friend’s wedding, it came months after the actress and Jason Sudeikis called off their long engagement.

Over the summer, the couple made headlines again as they were photographed on a romantic Italian getaway, getting cozy on a yacht.

Sudeikis recently opened up to GQ about the breakup and said he’s using the experience to grow, “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”