Fans of “Dawson’s Creek” are advised to not hold their collective breath anticipating a cast reunion anytime soon.

That’s the word coming from Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey on the iconic teen drama.

Asked if he felt that the cast would ever get back together for a “Friends”-style reunion, Jackson admitted he was not optimistic.

“I think because the ‘Friends’ cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it’s less jarring to see them now,” he explained in an interview with The Guardian.

“If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people,” Jackson joked. “Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair.”

Looking back at his “Dawson’s Creek” experience, Jackson recalled about a year after the show ended feeling burned out and wondering whether he even wanted to continue acting.

Then, he recalled, he co-starred in a David Mamet “two-hander” in London’s West End opposite Sir Patrick Stewart.

“I was creatively burnt out and having a career crisis, wondering if I was any good at this and whether I was enjoying it any more,” he said. “Then this play came along, working on great material with a world-class actor. Patrick was so gracious to me as I bumbled around, knocking over the furniture. I was way out of my depth but it relit my fire and put me back on the path. God bless him, he’s a lovely dude.”