Mandy Patinkin is carving out a niche as social media’s unlikeliest superstar, thanks to the low-key videos — usually filmed by the “Homeland” star’s son — that he posts on Twitter.

In the latest, Patinkin is preparing to travel to Los Angeles — the first time he’ll be on a plane since the pandemic — and reminds his son to take good care of his beloved dog.

He also has a very specific request: that his son play an audio recording of a Jewish prayer Patinkin sings before each of the dog’s meals, a ritual he wants to continue while he’s away.

After Patinkin makes his exit, the recording is played, causing the dog to react with pure excitement as he associates the actor-singer’s dulcet tones with chow time.

On the road again pic.twitter.com/7Xqj7ecdvU — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, check out a couple of Patinkin’s other recent Twitter entries, including a slightly wacky attempt at free association, and another in which he and wife Kathryn Grody sing an alphabet-style show tune — but encounter some difficulties remembering the words.